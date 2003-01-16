Sachs: Broadcast HDTV carriage in works

Rules governing whether cable companies will be required to carry

broadcasters' high-definition signals on the basic tier after the

digital-television transition is complete are a "work in progress," National

Cable & Telecommunications Association president Robert Sachs told reporters

Thursday.

Finding "common ground" with TV stations over high-definition and digital TV

is a top priority for the cable trade group, but those talks are just beginning,

Sachs said during a year-in-review briefing.

Cable is eager to push higher-priced HDTV tiers to boost revenue, and

broadcast HDTV may be one of the key offerings for the service, industry

analysts said.

Cable MSOs must carry broadcast digital-TV signals on the basic tier, but whether HD

signals would have to be duplicated there is up for debate.

Broadcasters, however, aren't thrilled about the idea of segregating to

cable's upper tier what may be a prime audience draw one day.

Cable and TV group executives met in New York to lay groundwork for

future talks over digital-TV carriage, but little progress is expected soon.

On the cable industry generally, Sachs said 2002 was "really a paradox," but

the industry is settling down after the tumult of Wall Street declines and

revelations of accounting problems.

On the upside last year, subscriber growth was strong for add-on services

such as digital-cable tiers (up 26 percent), cable-modem service (up 57 percent)

and cable-telephony signups (up 47 percent).

Capital spending on upgrades was $14.6 billion, or $200 per customer.

That outlay should decline in 2003, and companies will reap the benefits of

the buildout.

Regarding threats from Senate Commerce Committee chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) to

reregulate cable rates, Sachs said the NCTA "looks forward" to showing lawmakers

how programming and other costs are behind the subscription-price

hikes.