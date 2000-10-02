Sabrina soars

ABC's cast-off is The WB's treasure.Sabrina, The Teenage Witch, ditched by ABC executives last year and scooped up by The WB this season, posted the network's best Friday night ratings ever in its season debut.

Sabrina averaged a 3.9 rating/7 share, the best overnight ratings ever on the network, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Sabrina also topped ABC's repeat of Two Guys at 8 p.m. PT/ET (3.9 vs. 3.6) and every other network comedy on Friday night.

The WB's other new Friday night offering, Grosse Pointe, also faired well in its debut. The comedy, from producer Darren Star, scored a 3.1 rating, the network's third-highest overnight rating in the 8:30 p.m. Friday night slot.