Sabatelle, Caraccioli Promoted At CBS Sports

CBS has named Jennifer Sabatelle vice president, communications for CBS Sports and Gerard Caraccioli executive director, communications for CBS Sports, according to a Monday announcement from Gil Schwartz, executive vice president, corporate communications, CBS Corporation, and Sean McManus, president of CBS

News and Sports.

Both promotions

are effective immediately. Sabatelle most recently served as director, communications for CBS Sports, a position she has held since 2007. Caraccioli

has been promoted from director, communications for the network, a position he

has held since 2006.

"I've had the

pleasure of working with Jen and Jerry for years and I can't think of two

better ambassadors for the CBS Sports brand," McManus said. "They've done an excellent job to help shape our perception with the

media and share our success story, which has helped distinguish us as the

industry leader. Jen and Jerry both bring to CBS Sports an intuitive

understanding of our business, and their performance has earned the respect of

everyone within the organization. I know they will represent CBS Sports

with distinction and pride."

"Jen is a terrific communications executive whose hard work and enthusiasm

has greatly distinguished her at CBS and with the sports media at large,"

Schwartz said. "In her ten years with the company, she has earned

the trust and admiration of everyone she's worked with, and we're very pleased

to promote her to this new role. In addition to CBS Sports, Jen will work

in tandem with all of the sports properties under the CBS umbrella, including

CBS College Sports, CBS Interactive and Showtime Sports, in continuing to

promote the brands, personalities and events that have made us the industry

leader."

"At the same time, we're very pleased to promote Jerry Caraccioli to

Executive Director of the department," Schwartz continued. "You

couldn't ask for a more dedicated, knowledgeable and experienced executive than

Jerry, whose work on the NFL has helped set the standard in how we support

professional football on network television. We're privileged to have

such a strong frontline in Jen, Jerry and Robin Brendle leading our

communications efforts at CBS Sports, and Sean and I both look forward to their

contributions and counsel in this regard."