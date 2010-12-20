Sabatelle, Caraccioli Promoted At CBS Sports
CBS has named Jennifer Sabatelle vice president, communications for CBS Sports and Gerard Caraccioli executive director, communications for CBS Sports, according to a Monday announcement from Gil Schwartz, executive vice president, corporate communications, CBS Corporation, and Sean McManus, president of CBS
News and Sports.
Both promotions
are effective immediately. Sabatelle most recently served as director, communications for CBS Sports, a position she has held since 2007. Caraccioli
has been promoted from director, communications for the network, a position he
has held since 2006.
"I've had the
pleasure of working with Jen and Jerry for years and I can't think of two
better ambassadors for the CBS Sports brand," McManus said. "They've done an excellent job to help shape our perception with the
media and share our success story, which has helped distinguish us as the
industry leader. Jen and Jerry both bring to CBS Sports an intuitive
understanding of our business, and their performance has earned the respect of
everyone within the organization. I know they will represent CBS Sports
with distinction and pride."
"Jen is a terrific communications executive whose hard work and enthusiasm
has greatly distinguished her at CBS and with the sports media at large,"
Schwartz said. "In her ten years with the company, she has earned
the trust and admiration of everyone she's worked with, and we're very pleased
to promote her to this new role. In addition to CBS Sports, Jen will work
in tandem with all of the sports properties under the CBS umbrella, including
CBS College Sports, CBS Interactive and Showtime Sports, in continuing to
promote the brands, personalities and events that have made us the industry
leader."
"At the same time, we're very pleased to promote Jerry Caraccioli to
Executive Director of the department," Schwartz continued. "You
couldn't ask for a more dedicated, knowledgeable and experienced executive than
Jerry, whose work on the NFL has helped set the standard in how we support
professional football on network television. We're privileged to have
such a strong frontline in Jen, Jerry and Robin Brendle leading our
communications efforts at CBS Sports, and Sean and I both look forward to their
contributions and counsel in this regard."
