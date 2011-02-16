Sabarra Launches Breaking News PR
Josh Sabarra Wednesday announced the launch of Breaking News
PR, his new public relations firm with offices in Beverly Hills and New York
City.
The company provides publicity and corporate communications
services to personal clients, television networks, film studios, publishing
houses and entertainment-related brands. Breaking News' clients include TV
personality Nancy Grace.
Sabarra is an entertainment PR veteran, most recently serving
as SVP of corporate communications and publicity for A&E/Lifetime Networks
where he launched series such as Project
Runway and Drop Dead Diva.
