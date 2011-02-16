Sabarra Launches Breaking News PR

Josh Sabarra Wednesday announced the launch of Breaking News

PR, his new public relations firm with offices in Beverly Hills and New York

City.

The company provides publicity and corporate communications

services to personal clients, television networks, film studios, publishing

houses and entertainment-related brands. Breaking News' clients include TV

personality Nancy Grace.

Sabarra is an entertainment PR veteran, most recently serving

as SVP of corporate communications and publicity for A&E/Lifetime Networks

where he launched series such as Project

Runway and Drop Dead Diva.