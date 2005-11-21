S-A On Hook for $170M Break-Up Fee

Scientific-Atlanta's agreement to sell the company to computer networking company Cisco Systems calls for S-A to pay Cisco a $170 million break-up fee if the $6.9 billion deal falls through.

According to a copy of the agreement filed with the Securities Exchange Commission Monday, the deal must be completed by May 30, 2006, or either side can back out. But under most scenarios, S-A will still have to pony up the bucks.S-A has not yet disclosed whether there were other suitors for the company.