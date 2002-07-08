S-A cuts jobs at Mexican plant
Due to sluggishness in the set-top market, Scientific-Atlanta Inc. has eliminated
1,300 jobs in its Juarez, Mexico, set-top-box plant.
The job-cutting may not be over.
S-A said it is "evaluating the need for any additional restructuring in other
parts of the company due to reduced demand for our products."
Hopes that set-top boxes would start flying off retail-store shelves have
been dashed by pricing and encryption issues that some executives, including at
S-A, said could keep them off consumer-electronics store shelves for
years.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.