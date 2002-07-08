S-A cuts jobs at Mexican plant

Due to sluggishness in the set-top market, Scientific-Atlanta Inc. has eliminated

1,300 jobs in its Juarez, Mexico, set-top-box plant.

The job-cutting may not be over.

S-A said it is "evaluating the need for any additional restructuring in other

parts of the company due to reduced demand for our products."

Hopes that set-top boxes would start flying off retail-store shelves have

been dashed by pricing and encryption issues that some executives, including at

S-A, said could keep them off consumer-electronics store shelves for

years.