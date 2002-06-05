Ryder injured in mishap
Actress and accused shoplifter Winona Ryder got a temporary reprieve from
court appearances to seek medical treatment after her arm was injured Monday
afternoon in a collision with a TV camera.
Reports were that the arm may have been broken.
Ryder injured the same arm on a movie set last year.
The Los Angeles Times identified the cameraman as Daniel Peek from
KNBC-TV, who told the paper he'd been pushed by a deputy sheriff escorting the
actress, causing him to bump into another deputy, Ryder and her lawyer.
KNBC said: "We are currently investigating the situation and have no comment
at this time."
