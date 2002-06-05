Ryder injured in mishap

Actress and accused shoplifter Winona Ryder got a temporary reprieve from

court appearances to seek medical treatment after her arm was injured Monday

afternoon in a collision with a TV camera.

Reports were that the arm may have been broken.

Ryder injured the same arm on a movie set last year.

The Los Angeles Times identified the cameraman as Daniel Peek from

KNBC-TV, who told the paper he'd been pushed by a deputy sheriff escorting the

actress, causing him to bump into another deputy, Ryder and her lawyer.

KNBC said: "We are currently investigating the situation and have no comment

at this time."