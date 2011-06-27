Ryan Sharkey, Senior VP, Program Acquisitions & Administration, USA Network, Sleuth and Universal HD

Click here to read more Next Wave of Leaders

Ryan Sharkey found out fairly early in his career that

you’re probably better at a job you love than one you

don’t. The senior VP of program acquisitions and administration

for USA Network, Sleuth and Universal

HD, Sharkey oversees acquisitions of series and theatrical films for all three NBCUniversal cable networks,

including, most recently, USA’s deal for the off-network

rights to Modern Family.

But Sharkey began his career in finance, first working

in a dead-end job at a small bank for three years before

moving to General Electric’s corporate audit staff. After

a year in GE’s global rotation program, he got a job in

production finance at CNBC, where he helped launch

Dennis Miller’s short-lived show.

Sharkey joined USA in programming finance, and

shocked his boss that a numbers guy could know so

much about TV and movies, which had been a love

of Sharkey’s since childhood. Within 18 months, he

had moved over to programming acquisitions and has

since helped with USA’s buying of theatrical network

windows for blockbuster ! lms like Fast & Furious and

The Bourne Ultimatum.

Sharkey’s background has proven helpful in his current

role; he still puts together financials for deals. Using

tools he developed in finance, “we can quickly see

if a targeted acquisition fits in the budget and if the

numbers make sense from a profit margin standpoint,”

he says. Sharkey sees new technology as a great opportunity

to bring viewers to the network, but, as he’s

always aware of the bottom line, a challenge in how to

monetize the added exposure.

USA is looking for another sitcom acquisition to

complement Modern Family, which hits syndication in

fall 2013, which means Sharkey is watching a lot of

pilots right now, looking for ones that fit with the USA

brand and have a ratings upside. “What’s happening

from a business standpoint is the A-level product is

moving very quickly,” he says. “Five years ago, we may

not have been watching pilots in May, trying to figure

out which one’s going to be the best one.”

But watching a lot of TV isn’t so bad for a kid who

grew up loving entertainment. And though Sharkey

says he was nervous when he first left the protected

corporate structure of ! nance, after a few months, he

never looked back. He wants to stay on the programming

side of the business. When asked if he has ambitions

of being a network president, he acquiesces: “Of

course—don’t we all?”