Ryan Seacrest Shifts To CAA

Ryan Seacrest is out at WME and in at CAA.

Seacrest moved to CAA right after negotiating to extend his run on American Idol for three seasons at a reported $45 million. Insiders said he refused to allow WME to handle the negotiations for his radio deal or his lucrative Idol renewal in order to avoid having to pay the agency commissions on those deals that were brokered by Seacrest's lawyer, Craig Jacobson.

WMA made Seacrest's original Idol deal, and he was repped for a decade by Adam Sher and John Ferriter. Sher left last year to join Ryan Seacrest Prods., and Ferriter just returned from an extended absence.

