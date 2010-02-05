Ryan O'Hara Steps Down As TV Guide Network President
By Alex Weprin
Ryan O'Hara has stepped down as president of TV Guide
Network to pursue a new opportunity in New
York, the company says.
O'Hara has been president of the network since 2005, and has
helped dramatically change its content focus since it was acquired by Lionsgate
nine months ago. That strategy included acquiring programs like Ugly Betty and Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as building a slate of original
programs to launch off of those shows.
"Ryan and his management team have led TV Guide Network
to a strong year of growth in both programming and
distribution," said Lionsgate Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jon
Feltheimer in a statement. "He has been a key architect of the
channel's continued evolution into a fully distributed, full screen general
entertainment network that will play an important role in the cable
landscape of the future."
"We have a strong leadership team and a focused
strategy to build TV Guide Network into a branded celebration of entertainment
and fandom, so this is the right time for me to move on to another new
entrepreneurial opportunity that has arisen," said O'Hara in a
statement. "I enjoyed my eight years at TV Guide tremendously, and I
believe the trajectory of the business has never been better. It is in
perfect hands with Lionsgate and One Equity Partners."
