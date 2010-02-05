Ryan O'Hara Steps Down As TV Guide Network President

Ryan O'Hara has stepped down as president of TV Guide

Network to pursue a new opportunity in New

York, the company says.

O'Hara has been president of the network since 2005, and has

helped dramatically change its content focus since it was acquired by Lionsgate

nine months ago. That strategy included acquiring programs like Ugly Betty and Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as building a slate of original

programs to launch off of those shows.

"Ryan and his management team have led TV Guide Network

to a strong year of growth in both programming and

distribution," said Lionsgate Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jon

Feltheimer in a statement. "He has been a key architect of the

channel's continued evolution into a fully distributed, full screen general

entertainment network that will play an important role in the cable

landscape of the future."

"We have a strong leadership team and a focused

strategy to build TV Guide Network into a branded celebration of entertainment

and fandom, so this is the right time for me to move on to another new

entrepreneurial opportunity that has arisen," said O'Hara in a

statement. "I enjoyed my eight years at TV Guide tremendously, and I

believe the trajectory of the business has never been better. It is in

perfect hands with Lionsgate and One Equity Partners."