Ryan O'Hara Lands At Topps

Ryan O'Hara, who stepped down as TV Guide Network president Feb. 5, has been named president and CEO of Topps, the trading card and media company owned by former Disney CEO Michael Eisner and Madison Dearborn Partners.

He will start there March 1, after relocating from Los Angeles to New York.

O'Hara is being tasked with expanding the company's media and interactive ventures, while continuing to grow the core sports cards, collectibles and entertainment products business.

Topps has been producing sports cards and confections since 1938, and was purchased by Eisner and Madison Dearborn in 2007. O'Hara is not a stranger to those businesses, having experience at BSkyB, Fox Sports Net and Nestle USA.

He is replacing Scott Silverstein, who will depart as CEO, but remain on the company board.

"Ryan is an outstanding leader with a strong track record in media, sports, entertainment and confections," said Eisner in a statement. "That unique combination will help him drive growth in media and with interactive initiatives as well as continue to strengthen Topps' core businesses. Ryan's appointment will help Topps capture a greater share of consumers' leisure time."

"I am thrilled to take on this new role," said O'Hara in a statement. "The ability to work with Michael Eisner and Madison Dearborn Partners on the evolution of Topps makes this an incredibly exciting opportunity. No brand had more of an impact on me when I was a kid than Topps, and I look forward to working with the entire Topps team to strengthen and grow this iconic company."

Eisner has leveraged the Topps brand across his other ventures. His Tornante company produces a web series called Back On Topps starring comedians and twins the Sklar brothers. The series has the twins running a fictionalized version of the trading card company.