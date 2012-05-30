RyanMurphy Joins Speaker Lineup for PromaxBDA Conference
Ryan Murphy,
co-creator of Fox's Glee and FX's American Horror Story was
announced Wednesday as joining the speaker lineup for PromaxBDA's annual
conference next month.
Murphy joins a
speaker list that includes John Landgraf, president and GM, FX Networks; Rick
Haskins, executive VP, marketing and digital programs, The CW; Suzanne Kolb,
president, E! Entertainment; Chris McCumber, co-president, USA Network; and Paula
Kerger, president and CEO, PBS.
"Few who have had
such a seismic, global impact on television, film and storytelling are as
dedicated and involved in marketing and promotion as Ryan Murphy," said
Jonathan Block-Verk, president and CEO of PromaxBDA International. "We are
delighted that he will share some of his most valued experiences and insights
with the 2012 PromaxBDA audience."
The 2012 Conference
will be held June 12-14 in Los Angeles.
