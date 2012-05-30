RyanMurphy Joins Speaker Lineup for PromaxBDA Conference

Ryan Murphy,

co-creator of Fox's Glee and FX's American Horror Story was

announced Wednesday as joining the speaker lineup for PromaxBDA's annual

conference next month.

Murphy joins a

speaker list that includes John Landgraf, president and GM, FX Networks; Rick

Haskins, executive VP, marketing and digital programs, The CW; Suzanne Kolb,

president, E! Entertainment; Chris McCumber, co-president, USA Network; and Paula

Kerger, president and CEO, PBS.

"Few who have had

such a seismic, global impact on television, film and storytelling are as

dedicated and involved in marketing and promotion as Ryan Murphy," said

Jonathan Block-Verk, president and CEO of PromaxBDA International. "We are

delighted that he will share some of his most valued experiences and insights

with the 2012 PromaxBDA audience."

The 2012 Conference

will be held June 12-14 in Los Angeles.