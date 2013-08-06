Rutledge Tempers Deal Frenzy

Despite the incessant deal chatter that has surrounded Charter Communications in the past several months, CEO Tom Rutledge told analysts and investors during its second quarter earnings conference call that the mid-market MSO can survive without making a big deal.

Charter has been at the center of the deal speculation cyclone that began swirling in mid-June after reports surfaced that one of its largest shareholders - Liberty Media - had approached Time Warner cable about a possible transaction. While that approach was initially rebuffed, Charter and Liberty apparently have been hard at work trying to find a way to acquire TWC at the same time it is investigating possible deals with Cox Communications and Cablevision.

Rutledge said that he would not answer any specific M&A questions on the call, adding that Charter is focused on growing organically and it would be disciplined regarding any potential deals.

