Rutledge Gets 7.4% Pay Hike

Cablevision Systems chief operating officer Tom Rutledge

received $28.2 million in total compensation in 2010, a 7.4% increase from the

$26.1 million he earned in the previous year, according to a proxy statement

filed Thursday.

Rutledge, who is responsible for Cablevision's cable television operations, its

Newsday publishing unit, its Lightpath commercial telecom unit, its Clearview

Cinemas movie theaters and its Rainbow Media programming arm, received a base

salary of $1.74 million (up 6% from 2009), $13.8 million in stock awards (a

nine-fold increase from $1.5 million in 2009) and $8.8 million in non-equity

incentives (down 16% from 2009).

Cablevision has long been considered one of the best run

cable operations in the industry and 2010 was a busy year: in February it spun off its

Madison Square Garden unit as a separate public company, later in

the year acquired

Bresnan Communications for $1.365 billion, spun off its Madison

Square Garden unit as a separate company and in December announced that it

would spin off its Rainbow Media programming unit as a separate entity. Also in

2010, Cablevision shares rose nearly 60% ($12.43 per share) in 2010.

Rutledge was the only Cablevision executive to experience

a pay hike in 2010. Chairman and founder Charles Dolan saw his total

compensation drop 13.8% to $13.8 million from $16 million in 2009; CEO James

Dolan's total pay package shrunk 21.6% to $13.4 million and chief financial

officer Michael Huseby took a 16% cut in total compensation to $4.6 million.

Executive vice president Gregg Seibert's 2010 compensation was essentially flat

at $3.8 million, according to the proxy.