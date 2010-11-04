Rutledge: Fox Fight 'Unpleasant,' But Necessary
As the dust continues to clear from Cablevision Systems' two-week
retransmission-consent battle with Fox Networks, the MSO's top
operations executive told analysts Thursday that the dispute was
"unpleasant," but necessary.
Fox Networks pulled its broadcast
stations in New York and Philadelphia from Cablevision on Oct. 16 after
they could not reach a retransmission-consent agreement. The dispute was
resolved on Oct. 30, but only after a series of increasingly nasty exchanges in the press.
"It's
a very unpleasant way of doing business, having a major conflict like
that," Cablevision chief operating officer Tom Rutledge said on a
conference call with analysts to discuss the MSO's third-quarter
results.
