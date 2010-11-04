Rutledge: Fox Fight 'Unpleasant,' But Necessary

As the dust continues to clear from Cablevision Systems' two-week

retransmission-consent battle with Fox Networks, the MSO's top

operations executive told analysts Thursday that the dispute was

"unpleasant," but necessary.

Fox Networks pulled its broadcast

stations in New York and Philadelphia from Cablevision on Oct. 16 after

they could not reach a retransmission-consent agreement. The dispute was

resolved on Oct. 30, but only after a series of increasingly nasty exchanges in the press.

"It's

a very unpleasant way of doing business, having a major conflict like

that," Cablevision chief operating officer Tom Rutledge said on a

conference call with analysts to discuss the MSO's third-quarter

results.

