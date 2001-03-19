Rutishauser named treasurer at Sinclair

Lucy Rutishauser has been promoted to treasurer of the Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Rutishauser has been assistant treasurer, corporate finance since 1999. Prior to joining Sinclair in 1998, she was assistant treasurer for Treasure Chest Advertising and Integrated Health Services. She was graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. degree from Towson University and received her M.B.A. from the University of Baltimore.