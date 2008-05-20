Rutgers Honors Dick Askin

TV consultant and former Academy of Television Arts & Sciences chairman Dick Askin was named to Rutgers University's Hall of Distinguished Alumni.

Askin, former president of Tribune Entertainment, was saluted for promoting educational outreach and encouraging diversity in the TV industry. The honor goes to alumni who, "through their superlative achievements in professional and civic life, have brought honor to themselves and to the university."

Askin joins an eclectic group of past honorees that includes The Sopranos’James Gandolfini and economist Milton Freidman.