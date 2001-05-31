Russo named to Paramount post
Tom Russo has been named senior vice president of current programs for Paramount Network Television. Previously, Russo served as the company's president of longform programming, overseeing 69 TV since his appointment in 1994, including Showtime's Laughter on the 23rd Floor, The Day Reagan Was Shot and Clubland. Prior to joining Paramount, Russo worked at MCA/Universal within its long-form programming division.
- Susanne Ault
