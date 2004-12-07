Russert Gets Taishoff Award

Meet the Press moderator Tim Russert is the winner of the 2004 National Press Foundation's "Sol Taishoff Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism."



The award is named after the founder of B&C and honors lifetime achievement for distinguished service to broadcast journalism.



Russert is the managing editor and moderator of Meet the Press, NBC News Washington bureau chief and political analyst for NBC Nightly News and Today.



He also anchors The Tim Russert Show, a weekly interview program on CNBC. The National Press Foundation will hold its annual awards dinner Feb. 17 in Washington.

Meet the Press climbed to the top-rated slot among Sunday morning interview shows after Russert took over hosting duties in 1991.