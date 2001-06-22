Russell, ex-anchor, now actress

Anchor Lynne Russell, who retired from CNN Headline News about the same time former NYPD Blue actress Andrea Thompson signed on, will return to the small screen-as an actress.

Her co-star in the Canada-based made-for-cable series, The Ride, is former Homicide top cop Yaphet Kotto. Russell, in real life a black-belt martial artist and private detective, may play an abused woman-"Imagine that. How many people could I deck on that set?"-or a character closer to her own personna.

Kotto, whom she knows through her annual emceeing of the Top Cops Awards, brought her to the project. "I know I can act," she insists. "I was married twice." - John Higgins