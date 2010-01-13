Russ Mitchell Named CBS News National Correspondent
CBS Evening News weekend anchor and Early Show newsreader Russ Mitchell has been named a
national correspondent, CBS News announced Wednesday (Jan. 13). The appointment and expanded role begins
immediately. Mitchell will continue on
as the Sunday Evening News anchor as
well as a correspondent for CBS News
Sunday Morning, but will be leaving his role at the weekday morning program.
"In addition to his
wealth of anchoring and reporting experience, Russ has impeccable news judgment
and has been an integral member of the CBS News team throughout his 18-year
career here," said CBS News and Sports President Sean McManus.
Mitchell became the anchor of the Sunday Evening News in 2006. He has been a correspondent for Sunday Morning since 2002. In his tenure at the network, he has also
served as anchor of The Early Show and
a contributor to Evening News from Washington D.C. and then New York. He also contributed to 48 Hours.
