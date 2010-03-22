RUS Hands Out $150 Million in Broadband Grants

The USDA's Rural Utilities Service said Tuesday (March 23)

it has handed out another $150 million in broadband grants and loans for 12

projects in eight states.

Winning bidders will pony up $68 billion of their own in

matching funds--a requirement of the stimulus funding--making the total

investment $218.2 million.

The states getting the money are Alaska,

Arizona, Illinois,

Kansas, Minnesota,

North Dakota, Oklahoma

and Texas.

The projects range from middle-mile funding in Alaska

to new WiMAX access points in central Minnesota

to fiber-to-the home and fixed wireless to an Arizona reservation.

RUS has so far given out $1.05 billion to projects in 30

states (and one territory).

The grants and loans are part of the $7.2 billion in

stimulus funds set aside in the American Recovery and Reinvestment Plan (ARRP).