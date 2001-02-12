Ruling Rainson Tannenbaum

A Las Vegas judge didn't buy the tale that weatherman Nate Tannenbaum's tease to viewers on his new station, KTNV(TV) -that he was there, just out of sight-didn't violate the noncompete clause he had with his old station, KVBC . Under the order from Judge Kathy Hardcastle, KTNV is enjoined from using Tannenbaum's likeness or his name in any form-including, presumably, the "Natecast"-on its air or its Web site for a year.

According to KVBC(TV) lawyer Al Marquis, the judge's determination will add to the time Tannenbaum will be off the air. He left KVBC in December, although his contract had expired last summer. But, Marquis said, the noncompete period will now begin with the judge's ruling this month.