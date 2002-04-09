Rukeyser joins CNBC

Spurned PBS veteran Louis Rukeyser is joining CNBC to host a new weekly show,

Louis Rukeyser's Wall Street.

Rukeyser, 69, ended his 32-year run on public TV in March after Maryland

Public Television, which produced Wall $treet with Louis Rukeyser, tossed

him from the show.

Rukeyser will make his CNBC debut April 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET, the same as his

former PBS slot.

Some PBS viewers, though, will still be able to see him; CNBC will make the

showavailable to PBS outlets one or two days after its initial play.

Long Island, New York's PBS outlet WLIW-TV will distribute the show.

CNBC is seeking underwriters to sponsor the show, planning only to air

commercials at the top and bottom of the half hour.

MPT, claiming that Rukeyser was sacked based on viewer input, is replacing

him with Wall $treet Week with Fortune, hosted by Fortune

editorial director Geoffrey Colvin, 48, and a woman yet to be chosen.

Rukeyser said he was "forgetting brief interlude with recent recruits to

public TV who made bad decisions" and looking forward to building a cable

following.

On PBS, Rukeyser attracted 3 million viewers. CNBC, in contrast, currently

attracts about 127,000 viewers to the Friday 8 p.m. slot.

Rukeyser also will make occasional appearances on CNBC's Business Day.

The length of the deal and financial terms were not disclosed.