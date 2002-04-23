Rukeyser debut notches record ratings

Spurned PBS veteran Louis Rukeyser notched a record CNBC rating in his cable

debut Friday, but the audience was much smaller than his public television

draw.

Louis Rukeyser's Wall Street attracted 609,000 households, or a 0.7

rating, good enough for CNBC's highest-ever prime time rating.

In contrast, on PBS, Rukeyser regularly counted 3 million viewers.

Rukeyser ended his 32-year PBS run in March after he was ousted by Maryland

Public Television, which produced Wall $treet with Louis Rukeyser.

His new CNBC show airs in the same slot -- Fridays at 8:30 p.m. EST -- as his

former PBS gig.

MPT plans to relaunch the show as Wall Street Week with Fortune.

As part of his CNBC deal, Rukeyser's show is being made available to public

TV outlets for a second window.

So far, 15 PBS affiliates have agreed to reair the show after its two Friday-night CNBC plays.