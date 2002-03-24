Rukeyser axed from Wall $treet
Associated Press reported Sunday that Maryland Public Television is firing
Louis Rukeyser from its popular finance and investment program, Wall $treet
with Louis Rukeyser.
MPT reportedly said the longtime host used the show to discuss a
contract dispute and promote his new program.
MPT president and CEO Robert J. Shuman told AP Sunday night that
Wall $treet with Louis Rukeyser had aired for the last time Friday,
March 22.
Alternate shows will be used until the station launches its new Wall
$treet Week with Fortune next fall, he added.
