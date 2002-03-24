Rukeyser axed from Wall $treet

Associated Press reported Sunday that Maryland Public Television is firing

Louis Rukeyser from its popular finance and investment program, Wall $treet

with Louis Rukeyser.

MPT reportedly said the longtime host used the show to discuss a

contract dispute and promote his new program.

MPT president and CEO Robert J. Shuman told AP Sunday night that

Wall $treet with Louis Rukeyser had aired for the last time Friday,

March 22.

Alternate shows will be used until the station launches its new Wall

$treet Week with Fortune next fall, he added.