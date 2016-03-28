Ruiz Gets New Telemundo Post
Telemundo has named Mario Ruiz senior VP of music and entertainment projects for the Spanish-language media company.
Ruiz had been senior VP, talent and development strategy. He will continue to be based in Miami and report to Telemundo President Luis Silberwasser.
In his new post, Ruiz will identify new music programming for the Telemundo network and across all platforms.
