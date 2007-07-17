Rugby World Cup on Setanta

Setanta Sports North America is the exclusive live broadband broadcaster of the 2007 Rugby World Cup, which kicks off from France September 7. Fans can pre-order Setanta’s broadband "Tournament Ticket," featuring all 48 matches live, for $119.99. The package also offers interviews, classic footage, and behind-the-scenes material.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer rugby fans across North America the only live online presentation of the entire Rugby World Cup, from the first kick to the presentation of the coveted Webb Ellis Cup," said Setanta Sports North America CEO Roger Hall. "Rugby enthusiasts can now watch the matches of their choice at their convenience."

Fans also have the option of a Web packagefrom MediaZone for $49.99 that shows all matches on 24-hour delay.