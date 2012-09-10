Rubenstein Hires Libonati as Senior VP

Longtime PR exec Joe Libonati will join Rubenstein Communications as its new senior vice president.

Libonati will be working on the firm's corporate entertainment accounts, which include MGM, MRC, Uncommon Content Partners, 20th Century Fox Television, New Regency and SONY/ATV.

His appointment is effective immediately, and he will report to Susie

Arons, executive VP and head of the firm's corporate entertainment

practice.

"Joe has deep understanding of the media, content and entertainment businesses, and the unique strategic underpinnings of each," said Steven Rubenstein, president of Rubenstein Communications Inc. "His considerable knowledge and experience around the intersection of digital and entertainment will be a terrific addition to the great corporate entertainment communications practice we've built under Susie Arons."

Most recently, he headed up Principal Communications Group's New York office, overseeing the firm's work for YouTube Original Channels, USA Network, Machinima and Prospect Park.