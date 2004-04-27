RTNDF Revises Bioterrorism Guide

Marburg, Glanders & Rickettsiae. A new communications-law firm? No, just some of the biological agents journalists can bone up on in the Radio-Television News Directors Foundation's newly updated guide to biological-weapons attacks.

The idea is to familiarize reporters and editors with the information now so that they are prepared to report accurate information quickly in the event of a biological weapons attack.

The guide also includes information on detection efforts, a list of emergency contacts and information on state-sponsored terrorism, a history of biological weapons use, and information on laws and treaties relating to their use.

The guide and an interactive online component were published with the support of the Carnegie Corp. and BellSouth. The guide can be accessed online at http://www.rtnda.org/resources/bioterror.shtml.