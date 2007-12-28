RTNDF to Hold News and Terrorism Workshop Jan. 17

The Radio and Television News Directors Foundation will produce a News and Terrorism Workshop in Charlotte, N.C., Jan. 17.

The session is designed to best prepare newsrooms for covering disasters. Attending journalists will have the chance to talk to “first-responders, public-information officers and science and medical experts about their needs during an emergency,” according to the Radio and Television News Directors Association.

The RTNDF conducts the seminars along with the National Academies and the Department of Homeland Security.