RTNDA VP Noreen Welle Dies at 57

Noreen Welle, 57, VP, communications and marketing, for the Radio-Television News Directors Association (RTNDA), died Dec. 29 at Johns Hopkins University Hospital in Baltimore. She had been battling multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

Welle joined RTNDA in 1997 as director of communications, redesigning the association's monthly magazine, The Communicator, which went on to win national and regional awards. In 2003 she took over membership and marketing. She was named VP in 2005.

Welle edited Power Producer, RTNDA’s handbook for producers, and designed the Keeping It Legal guide for newsrooms. She also oversaw the Edward R. Murrow and RTNDA/UNITY Awards.

A memorial service is tentatively planned for 11 a.m. Jan. 3 at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Road, Vienna, VA 22181.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Avenue, 5th floor, Norwalk, Conn. 06851; The Little Sisters of the Poor, Jeanne Jugan Center, 8745 James A. Reed Road, Kansas City, Mo. 64138-4490; or the Radio and Television News Directors Foundation, 1600 K Street, NW, Suite 700, Washington, D.C. 20006.

Welle is survived by her husband, Tom, and daughters Lauren and Kate.