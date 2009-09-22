RTNDA Changes Name to RTDNA

You may have to squint to notice the difference, but the Radio Television News Directors Association (RTNDA) is changing its name to the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Oct. 13.

The electronic journalists' trade association says the rebrand is about bringing a broader swath of news professionals-including digital media types-under the tent.

"For some not familiar with RTNDA, the name 'Radio Television News Directors Association' implies that we might not have services, information or importance to anyone who wasn't a news director," said the organization on its Website, rtnda.org. "As you all know, that's not the case. RTNDA is for all electronic journalists. RTDNA will also be for all electronic journalists, including the newest members of our newsrooms working on the digital platforms."

RTNDA says its mission to help news professionals do their jobs well does not change. "RTDNA will still do what it does best--protect journalists and allow them to provide unencumbered coverage, offer training in the best practices for all digital journalists, and recognize excellence within the field of journalism. We'll just do it with a renewed sense of purpose, a more inclusive spirit and a new name."