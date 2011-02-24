RTDNF Names First Amendment Awards Presenters

The Radio-Television Digital News Foundation has named the

presenters for its annual First Amendment Awards.

Paul McTear, president of Raycom Media, will present

the First Amendment Award to Susana Schuler, VP of news for Raycom; Phil Kent,

chairman and CEO of Turner Broadcasting, will present the Leonard Zeidenberg

First Amendment Award to CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer (The award is named after the

late B&C chief Washington

correspondent); and Tim Tooten, senior education reporter for Hearst's WBAL-TV

Baltimore, will present the First Amendment Leadership Award to Hearst CEO

David Barrett.

Russ Mitchell, CBS News national correspondent and weekend

anchor, will host the awards dinner, which will be held Mar. 10 at the

Ritz-Carlton in Washington, D.C.