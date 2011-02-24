RTDNF Names First Amendment Awards Presenters
The Radio-Television Digital News Foundation has named the
presenters for its annual First Amendment Awards.
Paul McTear, president of Raycom Media, will present
the First Amendment Award to Susana Schuler, VP of news for Raycom; Phil Kent,
chairman and CEO of Turner Broadcasting, will present the Leonard Zeidenberg
First Amendment Award to CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer (The award is named after the
late B&C chief Washington
correspondent); and Tim Tooten, senior education reporter for Hearst's WBAL-TV
Baltimore, will present the First Amendment Leadership Award to Hearst CEO
David Barrett.
Russ Mitchell, CBS News national correspondent and weekend
anchor, will host the awards dinner, which will be held Mar. 10 at the
Ritz-Carlton in Washington, D.C.
