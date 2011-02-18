RTDNAPresident Calls For ConversationsAbout Safety

In the wake of continuing attacks on journalists

covering the Middle East, the chairman of the U.S.' principal TV and radio news

association wants TV station news execs to use the issue as an opportunity to

talk to their news teams about how they approach coverage of dangerous

situations.

Radio-Television Digital News Association

President Mark Kraham is sending a letter to

members Friday expressing his deep concern about continuing "assaults,

obstructions and detentions" of journalists covering conflicts in the

Middle East, but also his concern about covering the home front.

The Committee to Protect Journalists documented more than

140 assaults on journalists in Egypt, and this week CPJ said they continue

in coverage of unrest in Bahrain, Yemen and Iraq.

ABC News reporter Miguel Marquez was beaten Thursday while covering a

protest in Bahrain.

Kraham says finding the balancing point

between safety and telling a "full, unmitigated story" will continue

to be a case-by-case judgment call, but that station executives need to get

together with their staffers to talk about how they make that call.

Kraham, who is a local TV news director himself,

suggests the issue is not one reserved for national correspondents covering protests

abroad. "Even on the local level, journalists are subject to covering an

array of stories that put them in real danger: fires, crashes, police

stand-offs, demonstrations, hurricanes, earthquakes," he says. "The

list is vast and presents hundred of questions: 'How close to the fire or

standoff is too close for the journalist's safety?' or 'Is walking among the

protesters essential to telling this story?'"

"My hope is not that you find a specific,

clear cut answer," to those questions, he says, "but, rather, spend

some time discussing with your news team the best way to approach

dangerous-story coverage and instill in them the understanding that there are

situations where safety should not be sacrificed for reporting vigilance and

vice-versa."

Responding to the brutal attack on CBS

correspondent Lara Logan, Kraham called it disgusting and

incomprehensible, and said it demonstrated "the worst humanity can

sometimes offer."

"I personally offer Lara the best in her

recovery and extend a gracious 'thank you' for her intrepid reporting on behalf

of the entire RTDNA board and membership."

RTDNA represents more than 3,000 news

directors, associates, teachers and students.