RTDNA Names Cavender Executive Director

The Radio-Television Digital News Association has named Mike Cavender as its executive director. He replaces Jane Nassiri, who stepped down in October.

Cavender, who will also oversee the Radio-Television Digital News Foundation, is the former VP with Synaptic Digital and before that was VP and news director at various TV stations including WUSA in Washington and WGCL Atlanta.

Cavender is a familiar face at RTDNA having held a variety of association posts including chairman, director, trustee and treasurer.

"My goal, in the weeks and months ahead, is to spearhead an effort to make RTDNA the most valuable professional resource it can be. Whether it's day-to-day best practices, First Amendment advocacy, ethics training, job placement, overseas programs," said Cavender in his inaugural blog for the organization.