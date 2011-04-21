RTDNA Hands Out Regional Murrow Awards

The Radio-Television Digital News Association is giving out

almost 600 regional Edward R. Murrow awards for excellence in journalism to TV

and radio station news operations.

The awards, being announced Thursday, will qualify

the winners for the national competition, with those winners being honored at a

dinner in New York in October.

The awards are given out in 14 categories, including

breaking news, investigative reporting and overall excellence, and are broken

out by medium (as in type of service, radio, TV or web), and by large and

small (as in market size).

The award is named after the iconic CBS newsman.

For a list of all the winners, go to http://www.rtdna.org/pages/media_items/2011-regional-edward-r.-murrow-award-winners2014.php.