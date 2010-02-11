RTDNA Elects Five Directors

KSHB Kansas City's Peggy Phillip, News 8 Austin's Kevin Benz, WCVB Boston's Andrew Vrees, WMSI-WQJQ-WJDX Jackson (radio)'s Randy Bell and KOA Denver (radio)'s Kathy Walker have been elected regional directors on the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) board. All hold the title of news director. They'll serve for two years.

RTDNA members will elect a chairperson-elect and two directors-at-large at its annual convention April 11-14 in Las Vegas. The announced candidate for chairperson-elect is Kevin Benz. The director-at-large candidates are Marshall Adams of KDKA Pittsburgh (radio), KGO San Francisco's David Louie, Chip Mahaney of E.W. Scripps and Mary Rogus of Ohio University.

RTDNA voting members may nominate additional candidates at the business meeting April 12 in Vegas. Candidates for at-large director must be news managers or news staff and RTDNA members in good standing for at least one year.

"This competitive field of at-large candidates confirms the wisdom shown by the Board and RTDNA members in opening up board representation to include all news staff," said RTDNA Chairperson Stacey Woelfel. "This diverse group of professionals features strong leaders and committed professionals across radio, television, digital and student media platforms."

RTDNA Chairperson-Elect Mark Kraham will become RTDNA chairperson. Woelfel will become chairperson of the Radio Television Digital News Foundation.