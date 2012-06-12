RTDNA Announces 2012 Murrow Award Winners

NBC News has won the Edward R. Murrow award for overall excellence in network television, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced Tuesday. It is the fourth consecutive year NBC News has taken the top prize.

The network also won National Murrows for video newscast for its coverage of the southern tornadoes and for writing.

ABC News was recognized with three TV awards in video breaking news coverage for the death of Osama bin Laden, video continuing coverage of the Gabrielle Giffords shooting and in video reporting: hard news for World News with Diane Sawyer's coverage of the famine in Somalia.

CBS News took home awards in video feature reporting for an Anderson Cooper piece on 60 Minutes and in video investigative reporting for the CBS Evening News.

The awards for video news documentary and Website went to CNBC, while CNN won for video news series (coverage of Homs siege) and use of video (Joplin tornadoes).

ESPN took the award for video sports reporting.

The 2012 Murrow Awards will be presented at a dinner ceremony in New York on Oct. 8. In all, 67 news organizations are being honored with 99 awards in electronic journalism.