Roy M. Spence to Keynote PromaxBDA's Inaugural Station Summit

PromaxBDA announced Thursday that Roy M. Spence will be the keynote speaker at the company's inaugural 2011 Station Summit. Spence is the chairman/co-founder of GSD&M and CEO/co-founder of The Purpose Institute.

The leadership summit will focus on the issues and trends as they pertain to local broadcasters and stations. The two-day event will be broken up into two parts: the Studio Day and PromaxBDALocal, with the PromaxBDALocal Awards Ceremony the final night. The session with Spence is labeled "Standing Tall for Small: The Miracle of America."

"Roy Spence has helped grow some of the world's most successful brands and inspired

companies with his ‘dream it and build it philosophy,'" said Jonathan Block-Verk, president/CEO of PromaxBDA. "We're thrilled that he will be joining us as Station Summit's first Keynote speaker and sharing his insights about local stations' critical role as leaders in the neighborhoods, communities and the Nation."

Participants expected include Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, CBS Television, NBC Television Distribution, Sony Pictures Television, Debmar Mercury and 20th Television.

The 2011 Station Summit is slated to take place June 8-9 in Las Vegas.