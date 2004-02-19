Rowlands Heads to CNN

KTVU-TV San Francisco reporter Ted Rowlands will be leaving the station in early March to join Cable News Network, according to a source.

He is already a familiar face on the cable net. As the Fox affiliate’s lead investigator on the Laci Peterson murder case, and one of only a handful of reporters to get an interview with Scott Peterson, Rowlands has appeared as a commentator on CNN as well as Fox News and MSNBC.

Rowlands has been with the station since December 2001. He is no stranger to interviews with murder suspects. In 1999, while a reporter with another California station, Rowlands made some news himself when Cary Stayner, who had been accused of murdering two women tourists in Yosemite, confessed the crime to him in a jailhouse interview.

Rowlands has been reporting for the morning and noon news for the station.