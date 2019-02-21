Round Three of Six Nations Rugby on NBCSN, NBC Sport Gold

NBC Sports’ coverage of the Six Nations rugby championship continues February 23 with France versus Scotland in Paris and Wales versus England in Cardiff. On February 24, Italy faces off against Ireland in Rome.

Streaming service NBC Sports Gold has the matches live: 9:15 a.m. ET for France-Scotland and 11:45 for Wales-England, then 10 a.m. a day later for Italy-Ireland. The service’s Rugby Pass costs $69.99. The matches appear commercial-free.

Cable network NBCSN shows the matches on delay: France-Scotland at 12:30 ET February 23, Wales-England at 2:30, and Italy-Ireland February 24 at noon. Former England internationals Derek Rae and Alex Corbisiero anchor NBCSN’s studio coverage.

The Six Nations consists of 15 international matches, as each of the six national squads play the others. England and Wales sit atop the table with two wins and zero losses apiece. Ireland won it last year.

NBC said viewership of the Six Nations on NBCSN in 2019 is up 31% over 2018, averaging 140,000 viewers so far.