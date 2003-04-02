Trending

Roth upped at CBS

By

Jodi Roth has been promoted to vice president of specials at CBS
Entertainment, said Jack Sussman, senior VP of specials, to whom she
reports.

Roth works on CBS' award shows, including The Grammy Awards and The
Kennedy Center Honors, and she develops and oversees production on
prime-time specials and holiday shows.

Roth has been at CBS since July 2000. Prior to that, she was director of
development at Nickelodeon since 1997 and an independent producer from 1995
through 1997.