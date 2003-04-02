Roth upped at CBS

Jodi Roth has been promoted to vice president of specials at CBS

Entertainment, said Jack Sussman, senior VP of specials, to whom she

reports.

Roth works on CBS' award shows, including The Grammy Awards and The

Kennedy Center Honors, and she develops and oversees production on

prime-time specials and holiday shows.

Roth has been at CBS since July 2000. Prior to that, she was director of

development at Nickelodeon since 1997 and an independent producer from 1995

through 1997.