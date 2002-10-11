Roth reups with Warner Bros.

Peter Roth, president of Warner Bros. Television, has renewed his contract

for five more years, Warner Bros. confirmed Friday.

Roth is riding high after Emmy Award wins for two Warner Bros. shows, NBC's The West

Wing and Friends.

As head of WBTV, Roth oversees the development of some of television's most

successful shows, including NBC's ER, ABC's The Drew Carey Show

and The WB Television Network's Gilmore Girls and Smallville.

WBTV also developed many of this season's new shows, such as CBS'

Presidio Med and Without a Trace, Fox's Fastlane, NBC's

Good Morning, Miami, and The WB's Birds of Prey.

Roth joined WBTV in 1999, after serving as president of Fox entertainment

since 1996.