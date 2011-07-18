Ross Greenburg Leaves HBO Sports

HBO sports president Ross Greenburg is leaving the network after 33 years, a network spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.

HBO released the following statement, attributed to HBO Co-President Richard Plepler and Michael Lombardo, President, HBO Programming:

"We believe that Ross' track record speaks for itself. He has helped redefine the sports programming genre and set an extraordinary standard of excellence in the industry. We will miss his leadership, vision, creativity and passion for sports television."

Greenburg had run the division since September of 2000.