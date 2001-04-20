Rosie O'Donnell returning from hiatus

After three weeks of bed rest, Rosie O'Donnell is slated to be back at work on her daily talk show next Monday morning, the New York Daily News reports.

O'Donnell makes a cameo appearance on today's show with guest host Barbara Walters, to interview Walters about her report on adoption, which airs tonight on ABC's 20/20.

Since early April, O'Donnell has stuck with a strict regimen of rest, following treatment for a staph infection that developed in her hand after tendon surgery. The producers have been using guest hosts to fill in while she was away. A spokeswoman for O'Donnell tod the News O'Donnell had grown bored sitting at home.

O'Donnell's return coincides with the start of the May sweeps ratings period, which commences next Thursday.