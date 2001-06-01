Rosie is Millionaire wannabe

Sources say Rosie O'Donnell is looking to host the possible syndicated version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

O'Donnell, a huge Millionaire fan, would arguably be a good fit for a stripped Millionaire, a project still in the speculation phase for Buena Vista Television. An O'Donnell spokesperson says she has had conversations about doing another TV show with Millionaire executive producer Michael Davies (who's also said to be in charge of the syndicated version). But the spokesperson declined to get specific beyond that.

Regularly talking about leaving her Warner Bros. chat series after 2002, O'Donnell may have time to take the Millionaire gig. TV insiders say a syndicated Millionaire would debut no earlier than 2002. A Buena Vista spokesperson would not comment.

- Susanne Ault