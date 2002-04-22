Rosie to host Survivor reunion

Rosie O'Donnell will host Survivor: Marquesas -- The Reunion live from New York's Central Park Sunday, May 19 at 10 p.m. on

CBS.

The show will

immediately follow the two-hour Marquesas finale from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., which will also

originate from Central Park.

O'Donnell replaces Bryant Gumbel as host of the Survivor reunion show.

'From the Grammys to the Tonys, Rosie has hosted some of television's biggest

events with humor, style and unparalleled presence, and we are thrilled to have

her incomparable talents for our Marquesas reunion special,' said Mark

Burnett, executive producer of Survivor.

O'Donnell has interviewed each week's Survivor: Marquesas castoff on her talk show, which will

have its own finale later that week (May 22).