Rosie to host Survivor reunion
Rosie O'Donnell will host Survivor: Marquesas -- The Reunion live from New York's Central Park Sunday, May 19 at 10 p.m. on
CBS.
The show will
immediately follow the two-hour Marquesas finale from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., which will also
originate from Central Park.
O'Donnell replaces Bryant Gumbel as host of the Survivor reunion show.
'From the Grammys to the Tonys, Rosie has hosted some of television's biggest
events with humor, style and unparalleled presence, and we are thrilled to have
her incomparable talents for our Marquesas reunion special,' said Mark
Burnett, executive producer of Survivor.
O'Donnell has interviewed each week's Survivor: Marquesas castoff on her talk show, which will
have its own finale later that week (May 22).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.