Rosie delays taping

The Rosie O'Donnell Show will delay taping for another week, "due to the tragic events of this past week and the difficulties of traveling our guests from around the country,"said a show spokesperson late Friday.

Up until this point, the show was planning to return to the set Monday, Sept. 17. But now the strip is expecting to resume a regular production schedule the week of September 24th. Limited air travel, following the New York and Washington D.C. terrorist attacks, is affecting several series.

Divorce Court and Power of Attorney have not determined when they'll be up and running with new production over concerns that they won't be able to fly in enough guests to plead their cases. Yet many shows are coming back - New York-based Live with Regis and Kelly, Ricki Lake and Ananda should start taping Monday.

Others back to usual after canceling some production dates because of the tragedy include Oprah, The Other Half, Judge Joe Brown, Family Feud, To Tell the Truth and Card Sharks.

- Susanne Ault