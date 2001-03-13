Rosenthal named New Line TV prez

Jim Rosenthal has been named president of New Line Television, replacing Bob Friedman who was recently appointed chief of AOL/Time Warner's new interactive venture AOL TV.

Previously head of New Line's new media and business development division, Rosenthal will now oversee such New Line TV projects as upcoming TNT series Breaking News, MTV's rock opera Carmen Brown and USA's action/comedy show Kung Powl. Rosenthal will also manage New Line's syndication division, which distributes first-run series like new fall 2001 project Hard Knox as well as film packages, including titles like The Mask and Mortal Kombat.

With an Internet background, Rosenthal is ready to exploit synergistic opportunities between now officially merged partners, AOL/Time Warner, explaining he looks forward "to taking full advantage of all the resources at our disposal, especially across AOL Time Warner." Rosenthal will supervise New Line's licensing and merchandising department, currently gearing up for the release of high-profile film The Lord of the Rings.

- Susanne Ault